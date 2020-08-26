https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/26/far-left-groups-demand-that-tv-networks-delay-airing-rnc-to-fact-check-in-real-time/

Radical progressive groups are demanding that major television networks do not air the Republican National Convention live, and instead delay the airing so that the speeches can be “fact-checked” in real time, according to The Hill.

Multiple far-left groups co-signed a letter on Monday, claiming that “by putting the Republican National Convention on a one-minute time delay, your network will be able to actively correct disinformation in real time, and prevent the American people from being lied to on your airwaves.” The letter was co-signed by such groups as Emily’s List and Color for Change, among others.

Several outlets, including CNN and the New York Times, have already been running “fact-checking” during the Republican Convention, often countering with lies and misinformation of their own. By contrast, there was little to no “fact-checking” during the Democratic Convention a week before, even though several lies were told by various speakers, including Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who has repeatedly made the false claim that President Donald Trump once referred to neo-Nazis as “fine people.”

