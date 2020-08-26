https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/dfdsfds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI has captured one of the agency’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,” closing a roughly 12-year-old case in which two Texas teens were allegedly shot and killed at close range by their father.

The agency said that Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of daughters, Amina and Sarah, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in Justin, Texas.

Said took his daughters Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, for a ride in his taxicab on January 1, 2008, under the guise of taking them to get something to eat, according to the FBI.

He then allegedly shot both girls inside the taxicab. They died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Said was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on December 4, 2014. He is now in federal custody.

“His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah,” said the FBI, in a statement that also thanked the Irving Police Department for its efforts in the arrest.

