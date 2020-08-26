https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-first-lady-melania-trump-offers-sympathy-and-calls-for-unity-in-rnc-speech

First lady Melania Trump delivered a speech to the Republican National Convention calling for all Americans to come together in addressing the issues faced by the nation, while making her case for reelecting her husband, President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

Following her introduction, Mrs. Trump began, “I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone that has lost a loved one, and my prayers are with those that are ill or suffering.

“I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you’re not alone,” she continued. “My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”

The first lady delivered her speech in the recently renovated White House Rose Garden, in front of her husband, who sat in the front row. She recalled her own path as an immigrant in the U.S.:

I arrived in the United States when I was 26 years old. Living and working in the land of opportunity was a dream come true, but I wanted more. I wanted to be a citizen. After 10 years of paperwork and patience, I studied for the test in 2006 and became an American citizen. It is still one of the proudest moments in my life because with hard work and determination, I was able to achieve my own American dream. As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have. As first lady, I have been fortunate to see the American dream come true over and over again.

What about the protests?

In addressing the ongoing protests across the nation that have often descended into chaos, Mrs. Trump asked that citizens “take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives.”

“It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” she said. “I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions, and ethnicities. Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong, and yet we still have so much to learn from one another.

“I urge people to come together in a civil manner,” she said. “Stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice.”

Making the case for reelecting President Trump, Mrs. Trump said, “We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about thing. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he’s thinking, and that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people.”

