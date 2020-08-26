https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-franklin-graham-opens-final-night-republican-national-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Franklin Graham prayed not just over the Republican National Convention on its final night, he also asked Americas to pray with him to help the country through one of its most “turbulent times.”

“Thank you for the great bounty You have bestowed on this nation, and the many blessings we have received these past four years. We are forever grateful,” Graham on Thursday, in an opening pray both heartfelt and moving. “Our country is facing trouble. Tens of thousands are in the path of a deadly storm, the pandemic has gripped millions of hearts with fear. We are divided. We are witnessed in justice anger and despair have flowed into the streets. We need your help.”

Graham is the president and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the international Christian relief and evangelism organization Samaritan’s Purse, which sent up emergency tents in Central Park when New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States.

Graham has counseled and Trump during his presidency and has remained loyal to him.To win a second-term, Trump will need support for the Republican Party’s loyal evangelical base.

“I thank you tonight, for our President Donald J Trump. We pray that you would give him wisdom from on high, clarity of vision and strength as he leads this nation forward. Bless him,” Graham said in closing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

