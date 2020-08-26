https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/new-york-federal-judge-denies-ghislaine-maxwells-request-join-general-prison

A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to the confinement of the former Jeffrey Epstein girlfriend are unnecessary at this time.

Maxwell faces charges for two counts of perjury and in connection with recruiting and grooming underage girls to have sex with Epstein and abusing them.

Maxwell lawyers on Monday asked the court to transfer their client out of her high-security cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to allow her to better prepare for her defense.

U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan noted that the Bureau of Prisons has allowed Maxwell access to legal materials 13 hours a day, seven days a week, but left the door open to revisit the issue.

“Should facts on the ground change such that the defendant is not being provided sufficient access to her legal materials, defense counsel may seek intervention by the court,” Judge Nathan wrote.

Maxwell was arrested at her home in New Hampshire in early July and transferred to the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York.

Nathan denied Maxwell’s bail finding her to be a flight risk. Maxwell has pled not guilty to the charges. Her trial is scheduled to being in July 2021.

