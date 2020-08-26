https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ginsburg-liberty-supremecourt/2020/08/26/id/984035

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 17 will be honored with the National Constitution Center’s 32nd annual Liberty Medal for her “pathbreaking efforts to advance liberty and justice for all,” the institute said in a press release.

The center, housed in Philadelphia, explores and explains the U.S. Constitution through high-tech exhibits, artifacts and interactive displays.

The National Constitution Center has awarded the medal since 1988 to “men and women of courage and conviction who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.”

Past recipients include rock musician Bono, Nelson Mandela, deceased civil rights icon John Lewis and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993, has long fought for gender equality. At 87, she is the oldest justice of the nine-member court.

“It is a special honor for the National Constitution Center to award the 2020 Liberty Medal to Justice Ginsburg for her historic efforts to advance equality and liberty for all,” National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement. “It’s especially meaningful to have convened some of the Justice’s favorite opera singers and special friends to offer her a tribute in words and music, describing how she has touched their lives and created what she calls a more ‘embracive’ Constitution.”

