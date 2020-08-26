https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/global-elite-likes-pedophilia-researcher-charges/

The chief of a global interfaith organization that helps Christians defend the family says the sexual abuse of children is a “growing scandal” and the “global elite” area a big part of the problem.

“There’s no other way to describe it: The global elite likes pedophilia,” said Jennifer Roback Morse, the president of the Ruth Institute.

She said several recent developments support her contention.

“First, the Democratic Party nominated Kamala Harris for vice-president of the United States. In the seven years she was San Francisco’s district attorney, she did not prosecute a single priest who was accused of sexual abuse. She couldn’t find a single priest, living or dead, whose behavior needed to be examined in the entire Archdiocese of San Francisco. Unbelievable,” she said.

Morse cited a recent book by Peter Schweizer, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” which noted that of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, San Francisco was the only one in which no priests were prosecuted.

Secondly, Netflix began promoting the film “Cuties,” to air Sept. 9.

“The movie is about a group of pre-teen girls doing highly eroticized dance routines to win a competition,” Morse said. “From the way they’re dressed to their moves, ‘Cuties’ sexualizes girls who were playing with dolls a short time ago. Such depictions groom young women to be victims. What kind of mind even conceives of such a program?”

Finally, a committee of the California Assembly recently voted 6-2 to weaken the prohibition on statutory rape. The bill exempts from mandatory registration in the state’s sexual offender registry an adult who had sex with a minor if the ages of the victim and the perpetrator are less than 10 years apart, Morse said.

“Do the sponsors of this legislation understand that it would exempt a 20-year-old who had sexual relations with a 12-year-old?” Morse asked. “Any time you reduce the penalties for statutory rape, you encourage it. That California is in the forefront of this dangerous movement is hardly surprising.

“Of all of the demons released by the Sexual Revolution, the exploitation of children is the most depraved,” she said.

“The evidence is overwhelming. The sexual abuse of children is a growing scandal in our society. At our Summit for Survivors of the Sexual Revolution, I stated flatly: ‘The Global Ruling Class likes pedophilia.’ In the six weeks since I gave that talk, three more incidents point to the same conclusion.

“The same elite that claims to be horrified by pedophilia is blasé when confronted with the evil. Sex with children is one of the few remaining taboos. Radicals are determined to sweep it away so that nothing interferes with indulging their appetites, no matter how perverse,” she said.

“The pagan cults of the ancient world sacrificed the lives of children to appease the bloodlust of the gods,” Morse noted. “Today we are sacrificing the innocence of children to appease the sexual appetites of adults.”

At the Summit for Survivors of the Sexual Revolution she pointed out that the public likely doesn’t even know “the tip of the iceberg” regarding the elites’ efforts to harm children.

The recent death of convicted pedophile and friend-of-world-leaders Jeffrey Epstein highlighted the connection to the elite.

Ghislaine Maxwell is now is in jail awaiting trial on charges related to obtaining young girls for Epstein.

See Morse’s speech:

[embedded content]

The history of the sexual revolution includes campaigning to recognize homosexuality as an alternative sexual lifestyle and, lately, transgenderism.

Many supporters of pedophilia believe it should be treated the same.

USA Today reported a campaign has been launched online using the acronym LGBTP, which stands for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and pedosexual.” The campaign’s slogan is “equality and acceptance.”

“Mainstream” gay and transgender activists rejected the pedofile link, including Rich Ferraro of GLAAD.

“No LGBTQ organization has condoned pedophilia or advocated for a ‘P’ to be added to the acronym in support of pedophiles,” he said.

Homosexual acts, even between consenting adults, still are illegal in dozens of nations around the globe. Until 1973, the American Psychiatric Association listed homosexuality in its “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.”

