Democrats overtly drop God.

On Tuesday night Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered his address at the Republican National Convention from a location overlooking Jerusalem.

President Trump has done more for the security of Israel than any prior US president.

Democrats were outraged that Pompeo would speak for the convention from Israel, calling it “appalling.”

The Obama administration was the most hostile White House in history against the state of Israel. Today at least two Democrat anti-Semites sit in Congress.

In 2016 Barack Obama had FIVE CABINET MEMBERS speak at the DNC Convention!

Following Pompeo’s speech former Obama Ambassador Susan Rice condemned the US Secretary of State for being “overtly” religious!

Democrats have grown increasingly anti-Christian in recent years.

But, Rice’s statements should raise concerns.

“Mike Pompeo has been an overtly religious secretary of state, which in itself is problematic because again he’s supposed to represent all of America, all of our religions,” Rice told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Pompeo has often spoken publicly about his Christian faith, saying in May that he reads both his Bible and intelligence reports in the morning. Rice’s criticism echoes a New York Times “news analysis” piece from 2019 where correspondent Edward Wong wrote that Pompeo talking about Christianity and foreign policy has “increasingly raised questions about the extent to which evangelical beliefs are influencing American diplomacy.”

