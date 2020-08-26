https://newsthud.com/good-grief-the-left-is-now-trying-to-tie-trump-into-the-jerry-falwell-jr-scandala-tangled-mess-of-fake-news/

This is getting ridiculous, CNN is now trying to tie President Trump to the recent Jerry Falwell scandal. This is a tangled mess of fake news

Recently, Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University after a recent accusation that a hotel pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, had intimate relations with Falwell’s wife for years while Falwell watched.

CNN is calming that now disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen – President Trump’s former lawyer – was involved in suppressing that images in 2015.

“These were personal photos between a husband and wife that Mr. Granda somehow came into possession of,” Cohen told CNN. “I dealt only with his attorney to ensure that, if Mr. Granda actually did possess them, they would never be released publicly.”

“Jerry and Becki (were) very upset at the prospect of its potential public release,” Cohen continued.

However, Granda’s attorney, Aaron Resnick claims that Cohen is lying and was not involved in any of the negotiations.

“Mr. Granda was never involved in any negotiations directly or indirectly with Michael Cohen as it relates to the Falwells. This includes any negotiations through me as his legal counsel,” Resnick said.

“Mr. Granda is not the person referred to by Mr. Cohen in the taped recording referenced in the 2019 Washington Post article or in any other publication. Any suggestion that he is that person is absolutely false as well as any representation that I had any dealings with Mr. Cohen ever.”

Falwall has resigned from his position at Liberty University in a $10.5 million compensation package.

Cohen told CNN that he did not help the Falwell at the direction of President Trump but that he is personal friends with the Falwell’s. That did not stop CNN from publishing the article “Michael Cohen, Trump’s Former Attorney, Says He Helped the Falwells Block The Release of Racy Photos.”

Being that Granda’s attorney said Cohen had nothing to do with the negotiations one must even wonder if Cohen is lying about being friends with the Falwell’s.

This whole story wreaks of fake news.

