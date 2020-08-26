https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-congressman-says-campaign-headquarters-vandalized_3476649.html

A Republican congressman in western New York said his election headquarters was vandalized, he said on Wednesday.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) said, “Last night a brick was thrown through our campaign office in my hometown of Corning causing extensive damage. Thank God no one was hurt but this renews our commitment to stand up to this hatred and extremism.”

He added that he will “continue to try to unite us as violence is never acceptable!”

Reed held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and was joined by his family, Corning Mayor Bill Boland, State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, and a small group of supporters, according to MyTwinTiers.com.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable,” said Reed. “To the coward who did this … this will not deter us.”

Photos uploaded by the news website showed a broken office window front and police tape surrounding it.

Reed is running for his fifth term against Democrat Tracy Mitrano, who works as a cybersecurity expert. He defeated her by about 20,000 votes in the last election.

Reed is the co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s New York re-election campaign.

The vandalism comes in the midst of a wave of civil unrest in several cities, including in Portland and Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of several high-profile incidents.

“I will never understand what I’m seeing across the country in regards to people thinking that violence is the solution to our problems in America and to see it happen right here in our hometown, the place that my wife and I live and have raised our son and our daughter is something that I never thought we would experience,” Reed said.

