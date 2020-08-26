https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-town-hall-with-herschel-walker-tonight/
WALKER’S WORKOUT: Watch NFL Legend Herschel Walker TEACH SEAN HANNITY the Perfect Push-Up
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.05.18
NFL legend Herschel Walker stopped by ‘The Sean Hannity Show’ Wednesday to weigh-in on politics, sports, and Nike’s recent controversial advertising campaign featuring professional protester Colin Kaepernick.
Things got heated during Walker’s previous visit, with the sports superstar challenging Sean Hannity to a face-to-face push-up challenge!
Watch Hannity learn Walker’s trick for the perfect push-up below: