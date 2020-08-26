https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamalaharris-votingsuppression-postoffice/2020/08/26/id/983969

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris encouraged all Americans to make sure they are registered and then cast a ballot early to ensure that their vote will count and enable a Biden administration to finish the work to make sure everyone has an equal right to participate in an election.

Arguing her case in an op-ed in The Washington Post on Wednesday, Harris noted it was 100 years ago that the 19th Amendment was adopted allowing women to vote, but it would take additional decades before millions more voters of color could participate and even longer until Latinas and Indigenous women were no longer subject to literacy tests

Harris vowed that, if elected, a Biden administration would pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, support automatic and same-day voter registration and help fund secure state voting systems.

She said this is necessary, because Republicans are “doing everything in their power to suppress and attack the voting rights of people of color [by] deploying suppressive voter ID laws, racial gerrymandering, voter roll purges, precinct closures and reduced early-voting days.”

In addition, Harris said the GOP is “spreading misinformation about voting by mail – a safe and secure voting option – and they have been caught trying to politicize the U.S. Postal Service.”

Harris said that in addition to efforts by the Democratic Party, the individual citizen must also take part by checking that one is registered to vote, emphasizing that “the best way to honor the generations of women who paved the way for…all of us is to vote, and to continue their fight for all Americans to be able to do the same.”

