https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/hbo-max-west-wing-reunion-biden/

HBO Max doesn’t restrict its activism to adding trigger warnings to beloved films.

The new streaming platform is getting in the pro-Biden game just in time for Election Day.

How?

The platform just announced a “West Wing” fall reunion, part of a live performance of a classic episode. It’s much more than that, though. The event is a promotional tool for When We All Vote, an allegedly nonpartisan group created by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Why the word “allegedly” before the group’s name? See for yourself.

Did you spot any right-of-center voices in that clip? What about moderate centrists? Instead, it’s a crush of Obama’s famous liberal friends including Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kerry Washington. And it’s a complete mystery as to how they want you to vote.

Selena Gomez is behind the pro-open borders docuseries “Living Undocumented.” Washington is one of the most vocal Hollywood progressives. Hanks, to his credit, often shares bi-partisan, pro-American sentiments but simultaneously rallies for Democrats.

The clip in question repeatedly uses the term “squad,” an obvious reference to the far-left female Democrats dubbed “The Squad” in the press.

When We All Vote also supports voting by mail, a deeply flawed proposal pushed almost exclusively by Democrats.

Drop boxes are an important, safe, and convenient option for voters — especially this year. Many states have used them for years without problems.https://t.co/xJmkNBoe2k — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) August 23, 2020

No harm, no foul. It’s the “nonpartisan” label that catches in your throat. As well it should.

And it’s brought to you by HBO Max, proof that the HBO brand’s liberalism is bleeding directly into its latest venture. The pay channel that gives us “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “Last Week Tonight” and other progressive programming is now sharing similar messages on HBO Max.

Here’s more about the “West Wing” reunion from the official press release:

Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation’s history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first time in 17 years, the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will debut on the streaming service this fall.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America.

WarnerMedia will make a donation to the group, above and beyond promoting the platform via the special event.

Will the reunion keep its messaging neutral? We’ll have to wait and see.

The “West Wing” announcement comes the day after Showtime’s “The Comey Rule” trailer dropped. That two-part series plays out like an unofficial ad for the Biden/Harris ticket.

Those productions are on top of a slate of new films, documentaries and TV shows similarly meant to boost Biden’s presidential dreams.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

