(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Toilet paper entered the spotlight in 2020 in way that no one saw coming. Although most of us aren’t stockpiling rolls like many were a few months ago, a new survey finds that the average American will spend a staggering $11,198 on toilet paper over the course of their life. That’s enough money to buy a car, Rolex, or engagement ring!

A total of 2,000 Americans were polled on their single-use household item spending habits. On average, respondents spend $182 annually on toilet paper (plus an extra $15 per month since the pandemic started).

The survey, put together by TUSHY, also notes that the Average adult will use 159 rolls of toilet paper, 145 rolls of paper towels, and 118 disposable razors during a full calendar year. Puzzlingly, despite all that, nearly 75% of respondents still say they “try” to lead a sustainable lifestyle. Similarly, 69% often feel guilty about all the disposable paper products they use.

