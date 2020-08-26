https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/26/hillary-clinton-expresses-disgust-over-trump-at-naturalization-ceremony-because-hes-demonized-immigrants-and-then-things-get-awkward/
Count Hillary Clinton among those absolutely disgusted by Donald Trump’s presence at a naturalization ceremony last night:
Trump has spent his entire political career demonizing immigrants. He’s caged migrant babies at the border. He’s used fear of “caravans” as a political prop.
Watching him preside over a naturalization ceremony last night was like watching a fox bless a henhouse.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2020
Speaking of hypocrisy and fakery …
Said the person who called to deport refugee children to send a message. https://t.co/A6Xn6I68KH
— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 26, 2020
You worked for the guy who built those cages.
Not sure if you remember or not.
— Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) August 26, 2020
In the cages Obama built?
— Chris Hampton (@champton3333) August 26, 2020
Caging kids was strangely less offensive when the administration you served did it https://t.co/rkkB0jFs25
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2020
https://t.co/rkkB0jFs25 pic.twitter.com/KV7tPC4bkt
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2020
Hillary Clinton loves political props. Hell, she is a political prop.
This isn’t about Donald Trump being mean to immigrants. This is about one thing, and one thing only:
