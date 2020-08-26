https://www.theblaze.com/news/hillary-clinton-biden-do-not-concede

Democrats have routinely accused President Donald Trump and Republicans of sowing distrust in the upcoming election, especially with conspiracy theories about the U.S. Post Office. They even allege that Trump may not peacefully leave office if defeated in November.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the third-highest ranking Democrat in the House, said earlier in the month, “I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections.”

In fact, during the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton claimed Trump was a “threat to our democracy” after he did not commit to accept the election results during a debate.

“To say you won’t respect the results of the election, that is a direct threat to our democracy. The peaceful transfer of power is one of the things that makes America America,” said Clinton.

Now, Clinton is giving Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ironic advice.

What is Clinton saying now?

Clinton is now urging Biden not to “concede” the 2020 election “under any circumstances.”

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton said.

Clinton was speaking with Jennifer Palmieri, one of her former top aides, for Showtime’s “The Circus.”

During the interview, Clinton alleged Republicans would manipulate election results in crucial swing states by targeting the legitimacy of absentee ballots.

“I think [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton claimed.

“So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that,” Clinton added.

What is the background?

With concern brewing over safely conducting a national election in the midst of the coronavirus panic, mail-in ballots and the USPS have taken center stage in the national dialogue.

Trump and Republicans generally oppose mail-in ballots, arguing they increase the likelihood that voter fraud could impact election results. Democrats, however, are pushing hard for mail-in ballots because they could increase voter “turnout.”

Many primary elections have already tested the merits of mail-in ballots with sobering results

For example, Clark County, Nevada — in which Las Vegas sits — mailed 1.326 million ballots for the Nevada primary in June. Nearly one-quarter million of those ballots were returned “undeliverable,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Meanwhile, a New Jersey judge ordered a new election in Paterson City last week after multiple elected officials were charged with voter fraud. They were caught when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service notified the New Jersey attorney general’s office that hundreds of ballots were discovered in a single mailbox.

