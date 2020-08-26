https://www.dailywire.com/news/honolulu-mayor-issues-sweeping-stay-at-home-order-on-oahu-for-two-weeks

“Now we’ve taken this more drastic measure and it does have an impact on business. I know it’s a struggle,” Caldwell said, who added that the city has asked the state for permission to hire up to 500 contract tracers.

Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige endorsed Caldwell’s order, saying: “Re-implementing a stay-at-home order is what Oahu needs at this time.”

“I think the mayor and I both agree that we wish that the actions taken already would have been more successful,” the governor said. “It has flattened the curve a little but we both agree we have to do more.”

Democratic Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green added that the “stay-at-home” order will hurt, but “will also save lives.”

Hawai’i Magazine laid out exactly what the order means to Oahu residents:

Here’s what this means from now through Sept. 10:

Non-essential workers must work from home. Non-essential business cannot allow workers to report to offices.

Restaurant can only offer takeout. No dine-in service allowed. Bars are still closed.

Beaches, parks, botanical gardens, campgrounds and hiking trails are still closed. People can still cross parks and beaches to access the ocean for recreational activities such as surfing, solo fishing and swimming. (Exercise is considered an essential activity.)

Gyms, salons and golf courses, which were opened during the last Act with Care order, are now closed.

City and hotel pools are closed; pools in condonimums can remain open.

Schools and childcare can operate. Private school is closed to in-person instruction. (Public schools are already doing this.)

Religious services are allowed to continue, with restrictions.

No social gatherings and groups must limited to no more than five people.

Out-of-state visitors are still required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Anyone traveling from Oʻahu to Maui, Hawaiʻi and Kauaʻi counties are subjected to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, too.

