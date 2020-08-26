https://www.theepochtimes.com/houston-police-fatally-shoot-man-who-opened-fire-on-motorist-officers_3476888.html

Houston police early Wednesday fatally shot a man who opened fire on a car carrying three civilians and at a patrol vehicle, the city’s police chief said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo described the incident, which occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the Hyde Park section, as an active shooter situation.

The male suspect shot about four rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three people and then fled, according to Acevedo.

Investigators believe the suspect thought the Tahoe “was a police car coming,” Acevedo said.

Officers dispatched to the area heard gunshots and saw the suspect holding a silver revolver, according to the police chief.

“As they turned the corner, the suspect fired multiple rounds at those officers, striking the patrol car” carrying two officers, Acevedo said.

SWAT negotiators attempted to engage the suspect for more than 30 minutes, according to Acevedo.

At one point, the chief said, the suspect said he was “going to shoot officers and he raised his pistol.”

A SWAT officer fired a single shot and struck the suspect, who was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Acevedo said.

No one else was injured.

There will be an internal investigation into the shooting, according to Acevedo.

