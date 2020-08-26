https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-does-that-happen-trump-wants-biden-drug-tested-before-debates

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he wants Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be drug tested before their debate next month because he is suspicious that the former vice president is using pharmaceutical assistance.

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win,” Trump told Washington Examiner reporter Byron York during an interview in the Oval Office. “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test, because there’s no way — you can’t do that.”

Regarding what he thought was going on with Biden, Trump said, “I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be okay against Bernie. My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

Trump went on to liken the presidential debates to a prizefight, saying, “It’s no different from the gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth. And our body to stand. I want all standing; they want to sit down.”

“All I can tell you is that I’m pretty good at this stuff,” Trump added. “I look. I watched him in the debates with all of the different people. He was close to incompetent, if not incompetent, and against Bernie, he was normal … and I say, ‘How does that happen?’”

Trump also wanted 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton drug tested, saying in October of that year, “I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate. We should take a drug test prior because I don’t know what’s going on with her.”

Trump has long questioned Biden’s mental capacity. During an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, Trump said of Biden, “I say he’s not competent to be president. To be president you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

Earlier this month, Jill Biden pushed back against claims that her husband is in cognitive decline, telling Fox News host Dana Perino, “You know, Joe is anything but that characterization. You know, we’ve been campaigning; we’ve been listening to the experts, the scientists, and the doctors, and they have told us stay home and be safe, and I think Donald Trump is really about Joe’s age, right? I think there’s like two or three years difference.”

According to a Zogby poll conducted in June, 55% believe that Biden “is in the early stages of dementia.” During a March rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump said, “They are going to put him in a home and other people are going to be running the country.”

