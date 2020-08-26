https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-doj-requests-covid-19-data-four-democrat-governors-issued-orders-send-sick-patients-nursing-homes/

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan and Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo from New York

A recent study revealed 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to over 75,000 Deaths in US Nursing Homes!

That is a bloodbath!!

Only 0.6% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 45% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.

On Wednesday the Department of Justice requested data from four Democrat governors on their orders to send sick COVID-19 patients to nursing homes.

The Hill reported:

The Justice Department (DOJ) on Wednesday requested data from four governors on their orders requiring nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients. “Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in a statement. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.” The department requested data from Govs. Andrew Cuomo (D) of New York, Phil Murphy (D) of New Jersey, Tom Wolf (D) of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer (D) of Michigan. New York, which has more deaths from the virus than any other state and became coronavirus hotspot at the start of the pandemic, issued its order on March 25.

As we reported previously — Five Democrat governors sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

Via Jordan Schachtel at Medium.

Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York state.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in California.

Democrat Governor Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania

Democrat Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan.

