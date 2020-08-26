https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-trump-bump-president-gains-3-points-biden-race-dead-heat-black-support-29-2-nights-convention/

President Trump gained three points on Sleepy Joe Biden in the last week and after two days of the Republican National Convention.

Rasmussen released their weekly numbers on the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday morning.

Last week Joe Biden had a 4 point lead.

And President Trump holds 29% of the black vote which is historic.

This must worry Democrats.

And the RNC convention still has two more days!

