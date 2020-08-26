https://justthenews.com/government/security/hurricane-laura-makes-landfall-raising-questions-about-final-night-rnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, striking Cameron, La., as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. In the past 20-years, only two other storms have landed in the U.S. with winds of that speed and strength.

Gov. Greg Abbott said after the storm hit that early reports show widespread damage but no deaths so far.

Laura is landing just as Republicans gear up for the final night of their 2020 convention. During previous conventions, Republicans have cancelled and rescheduled various parts of their programming due to arriving storms.

In 2008, Republicans cancelled the opening night of the RNC as category-2 hurricane Gustav landed in Louisiana. “Of course, this is a time when we have to do away with our party politics, and we have to act as Americans,” said then-Sen. John McCain, who would become the party’s nominee for president.

In 2012, then-Congressman Paul Ryan delayed his vice presidential acceptance speech in Tampa, Florida, as hurricane Isaac prevented him from traveling to the convention.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday night did not rule out of the possibility of rescheduling President Trump’s acceptance speech on Thursday night, though she said the plan was for Trump to go ahead with the address.

“We never say no around here, because things happen at a volume and velocity around here, and we adapt to events. As of right now, the president plans to speak tomorrow,” she said.

The Trump campaign, however, told Politico that the president’s speech “will happen as scheduled on Thursday.”

From Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Vice President Pence addressed the coming storm, ““Our prayers are with you tonight, and our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted. FEMA has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm’s way.”

“This is a serious storm. We urge all those in the affected areas to heed state and local authorities. Stay safe, and know that we’ll be with you every step of the way to support, rescue, response, and recovery in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that Laura will bring an “unsurvivable storm surge,” to western Louisiana and eastern Texas. The hurricane is being classed as one of the 10 strongest storms to ever hit the mainland of the United States.

