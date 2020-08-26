https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/illegal-alien-alabama-charged-first-degree-rape-sexual-abuse-child-age-12/

Pablo Perez

An illegal alien living in Alabama was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Pablo Perez was arrested on Friday and charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in Albertville after the victim spoke up about the abuse.

Perez remains in jail on a $500,000 bond and told law enforcement he is in the US illegally.

Perez and the victim knew each other, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, however no other details were disclosed.

Via Sand Mountain Reporter:

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the 11-year-old victim and her mother came to the police department Thursday to make a report. After speaking with investigators and officials with the Court Appointed Juvenile Advocacy Center, officers searched for Pablo Perez, 28, of Albertville. He was arrested late Friday and was transported to the Marshall County Jail on charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. Complicating the case is an admission Perez made to officers that he is in the country illegally. Smith said an investigation into Perez’s immigration status is ongoing, but he suspects Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be involved with Perez once he faces trial for the sex abuse and rape charges.

Pablo Perez faces up to 20 years in prison.

