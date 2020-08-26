https://www.theblaze.com/kenosha-man-shot-in-arm-handgun

Amid two of the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Tuesday night, video shows a mob chasing down a male carrying a rifle — and the rioters had hollered that he had already shot someone.

One person is seen early in the clip hitting the male carrying the rifle from behind then scurrying to the sidewalk.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @bgonthescene

Then at least four other men are seen converging around the person carrying the rifle who soon appears to trip and fall in the middle of the street.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @bgonthescene

“Kick his ass!” one person was heard yelling on the clip.

One man wearing white pants jumps toward the gun-wielding male’s head, after which the male holding the rifle fires upward toward him. It’s not clear if the man wearing white pants was armed, but he runs off and doesn’t appear injured.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @bgonthescene

But two others try tangling with the male holding the rifle — and both to no avail. One falls in a heap in the street — it isn’t clear if he was shot. The other man who gave chase, however, was shot in the arm at close range.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @bgonthescene

Graphic video later showed the man with the badly shot arm — a large chunk between his forearm and bicep was missing — being attended to in the street.

Well, it turns out that he was pointing a handgun at the shooter beforehand — and was even holding his handgun after a bullet took out a large chunk of his right arm.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @bgonthescene

Here’s a couple of images journalist Andy Ngo posted:

Image source: Twitter, redacted via @MrAndyNgo

And here are other looks from another poster:

Image source: Twitter, redacted via @Joes_Eat

Here’s the clip:

Anything else?

The victim who was shot in the arm ran away from the shooter, bleeding heavily and screaming repeatedly that he needed a medic, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, adding that more gunshots followed. A bystander who was livestreaming helped the victim with tying a tourniquet around his arm, the paper added.

In relation to the alleged shooter, BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer posted the following clip on Twitter:

