https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/president-trumps-acceptance-trumps-vision-v-bidens-47-years-politics?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump in his acceptance speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention will attempt to draw a sharp, vidid contrast between him and his Democrat rival Joe Biden, saying, “at no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas.”

Excepts of the president’s speech were release Thursday afternoon by the Trump reelection campaign.

Biden has spent nearly five decades in elected office including being a Delaware senator and the Obama administration’s vice president.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump, in his reelection bid, is also expected to say. “At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Trump also is expected to address such signature, first-term issues as “borders, taxes, energy, trade, China, and crime,” campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told reporters in a briefing Thursday morning.

