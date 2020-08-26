https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/insane-video-17-year-old-suspect-kyle-rittenhouse-identified-kenosha-shooter-jumped-street-rioters-shot-three-people-killing-two-charged-murder/

This was just insane.

On Tuesday night two people were killed in the continued violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

It appears it is the same shooter.

#kylerittenhouse shot someone prior to the video circling online in the street. That is why a crowd started to chase him. Here, I did the work for you @KenoshaPolice #Kenosha video 1 pic.twitter.com/LvOu1PAL9w — Kay (@Saintskay) August 26, 2020

There is video of the suspect shooting one rioter in the head.

WATCH VIDEO! Kyle Rittenhouse 17 years old

from Antioch, IL shoots a man in the head with an AR-15 & kills him in Kenosha. He also shot 2 more people killing 2. Evades street justice by running toward cops with an AR-15

AND the Police just let him go! pic.twitter.com/wpmBjLsGH3 — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) August 26, 2020

Then the same suspect is chased down the street and attacked by the mob, getting beat by skateboards

This is Kyle Rittenhouse. He’s not from Wisconsin, he’s from Illinois. He went to Kenosha with a rifle to kill people. This is what a domestic terrorist looks like and this is what Trumpism is doing to American children. @SenTomCotton open your eyes to the real terrorists! pic.twitter.com/5PkkwXnDJr — 👔Dan Whitfield For US Senate 2020 | Arkansas (@DanWhitCongress) August 26, 2020

This is the suspect who shot multiple people in Kenosha tonight. This aint a game out here. Stop treating this sh*t like its a block party, and understand people have wage war on you pic.twitter.com/SwJp8peVdB — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 26, 2020

Raw Story reported:

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting late Tuesday during a clash between protesters of police brutality and right-wing militia group members. The militia members had gathered to protect a gas station from looters and vandals, and video shows police offer Rittenhouse water shortly before the shooting and thank him for being there.

It’s Kyle.

UPDATE: Video of Kyle Rittenhouse identifying himself before multiple shootings. Video recorder says they are with the “local militia”. Not sure who the “local militia” is but they are working with Kenosha PD pic.twitter.com/44Dqwy2YDo — CRYPTOPUNK (@CRYPTOPUNKK) August 26, 2020

