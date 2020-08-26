https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/insane-video-17-year-old-suspect-kyle-rittenhouse-identified-kenosha-shooter-jumped-street-rioters-shot-three-people-killing-two-charged-murder/

This was just insane.

On Tuesday night two people were killed in the continued violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

It appears it is the same shooter.

There is video of the suspect shooting one rioter in the head.

Then the same suspect is chased down the street and attacked by the mob, getting beat by skateboards

Raw Story reported:

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting late Tuesday during a clash between protesters of police brutality and right-wing militia group members.

The militia members had gathered to protect a gas station from looters and vandals, and video shows police offer Rittenhouse water shortly before the shooting and thank him for being there.

It’s Kyle.

