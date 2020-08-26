https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-drug-test-biden-debates

President Donald Trump revealed his campaign team is requesting that drug tests be administered to himself and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before their upcoming debates, citing suspicions that his opponent could be taking substances to enhance his mental acuity.

What are the details?

During a sit-down with The Washington Examiner, the president suggested Biden delivered a noticeably improved performance in his final Democratic primary debate against Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) after purportedly weak showings in the 10 previous debates.

“Nobody thought [Biden] was going to win,” Trump told chief political correspondent Byron York. “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way — you can’t do that.”

York asked, “Is this like a prizefight, where beforehand you have a test?”

“Well, it is a prizefight,” the president replied. “It’s no different than gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth. And our body to stand. I want all standing; they want to sit down.”

Trump urged later in the interview, “Go back and watch his performances in some of those debates. He didn’t know where he was. And all of a sudden, he was not good, he was normal, and I don’t understand how. I don’t know if there is or not, but somebody said to me, ‘He must be on drugs.’ I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I’m asking for a drug test. Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day.”

The president made the same suggestion as a candidate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016,

Prior to his final debate with Clinton, Trump said:

Maybe, we’re like athletes, right? Look, I beat seventeen governors, senators, all these people… Hillary beat Bernie, although it looked like Bernie got a little bit of a bad deal based on Wikileaks, right? But we’re like athletes, right? But athletes… they make them take a drug test. I think that we should take a drug test prior to the debate. I think we should… why don’t we do that? We should take a drug test prior to… because, I don’t know what’s going on with her, but at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, whoa, take me down. She could barely reach her car. So I think we should take a drug test. Anyway, I’m willing to do it.

The first of three debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

