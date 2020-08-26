https://www.dailywire.com/news/jacob-blakes-father-i-dont-have-confidence-in-anybody-that-is-white-investigating-sons-shooting

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., told reporters Tuesday that he has no confidence in anyone “that is white” investigating his son’s shooting over the weekend in Wisconsin.

According to media reports and clips of available video, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha police after he opened his car door and reached inside the vehicle during an attempted arrest. Officers were initially called on scene to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Blake is partially paralyzed from the shooting, his family says.

During a press conference, Blake Sr. said the incident was a “senseless attempted murder,” adding, “They shot my son seven times, like he didn’t matter.”

Asked if he has confidence in the investigation into the shooting, Blake Sr. responded, “No, no, I do not. I don’t have confidence in anybody that is white that is doing an investigation about a black young man that was shot seven times in his back and hasn’t come up with an answer or a comment, at this point, is not welcome.”

As noted by The New York Times, the investigation into the Blake shooting has been handed over to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, and the officer central to the shooting, who has yet to be named, has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting has sparked multiple nights of violent destruction in Wisconsin by left-wing protesters.

As highlighted by the Daily Wire, further video footage has since surfaced, providing more context to the shooting:

The video, which first appeared online, shows the conflict between Jacob Blake and Kenosha police officers from a different angle — an angle not visible in the first video, captured by a bystander. Although the new footage does not seem to change the narrative surrounding the incident, it does show that Blake and several of the officers engaged in a struggle before police drew their guns.

Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, has disavowed the rioting taking place ostensibly in her son’s name.

“My family and I are very hurt and quite frankly disgusted,” Jackson told CNN’s Don Lemon. “And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway, but to use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy to react in that manner is just not acceptable. And it’s not helping Jacob. It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who has suffered in these areas.”

Jackson later said she made remarks to President Donald Trump, apologizing for missing his call and emphasizing that she is not “mad” at him, but has the “utmost respect” for him.

“For our President Trump, first I want to say a family member — and I don’t know if it was heard or not — said something that was not kind,” she said. “She is hurting and I do apologize for that. Our outburst does not reflect our behavior. And also, for President Trump, I’m sorry I missed your call because had I not missed your call, maybe the comments that you made would have been different. And I’m not mad at you at all. I have the utmost respect for you as the leader of our country. Like I said before, and I’m not saying this to him directly, we should always get the details from the right source before we start throwing bricks.”

WATCH:

When asked if he trusts the process, the father of Jacob Blake says “No, I do not, I do not have the confidence in anybody that is white.” pic.twitter.com/YW1KeQPJcz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 25, 2020

