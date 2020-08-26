https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jacob-blakes-father-i-dont-trust-any-white-person-to-investigate/

When asked if he trusts the process, the father of Jacob Blake says “No, I do not, I do not have the confidence in anybody that is white to investigate this case.”

