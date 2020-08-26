https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jerry-falwell-jr-liberty-university-resignation-affair/2020/08/26/id/983983

Jerry Falwell Jr. said he is entitled to receive $10.5 million over the next two years from Liberty University after he resigned as president of the school this week.

Falwell left his job after allegations of an extramarital affair between his wife and another man surfaced. Falwell’s wife confirmed the allegations, after which Falwell resigned.

He told The Washington Post that since he is leaving the university in good standing, he is owed two years of his $1.25 million annual salary plus an additional $8 million.

The evangelical leader told the Post that Liberty’s “board was gracious not to challenge” his decision to step away on good terms.

“There wasn’t any cause. I haven’t done anything.”

Falwell said his 20-page contract, which he signed in July 2019, spelled out what would happen if he left the university.

Falwell denied being part of the affair during the interview with the Post, but his wife confirmed to the newspaper that she was. The man who raised the affair allegations had a business relationship with the couple and said Falwell knew about the affair and would sometimes be present during sexual encounters between him and Falwell’s wife.

