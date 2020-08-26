https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/26/journalism-super-objective-wh-reporter-brian-karem-wanted-to-vomit-during-melania-trumps-convention-speech/
We told you earlier about Bette Midler mocking Melania Trump’s accent during her RNC speech last night, but Kathy Griffin took that up a notch:
That kind of super-classy take is not unexpected from somebody like Griffin, but Playboy’s White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem totally agreed:
Makes me want to vomit.
You can just feel the “objectivity” in this particular journo.
This is a “reporter” talking about Melania Trump.
Not to mention Democrat activist.
Very normal for a white house reporter. https://t.co/1gUFmzis9H
And some of them wonder why many people laugh so hard when they refer to themselves as “journalists”:
You’re not a journalist.
You’re a punk.
Is it women that make you want to vomit? Immigrants? Woman immigrants?
Just trying to figure out if you’re a sexist, a xenophobe, or both. https://t.co/H0bMK6QMnW
They never apply their own rules to themselves.
Seriously @jonkarl? Are you OK with this? https://t.co/hGYoEP2g05
Another example of why conservatives hate the media. https://t.co/bQgx7IctIJ
Another objective “reporter” making US “news” the envy of Pravda and Ministries of Truth everywhere.
People have zero reason to dislike Flotus but, here we are dealing with scum like this asshat. https://t.co/iBZswCUSQp
Thanks for your comment. This will forever remind me that you are not to be trusted as a reporter in anything you say, print or report. This was actual helpful public service.
You should be banned from the White House Press Corp. Maybe @jonkarl will understand how this makes the WH press look. https://t.co/YIDClD74T7
Karem seems to be everything he accuses Trump of:
White house reporter. 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️
The hate is deep in this man. https://t.co/1J9ZL5xiGL
This guy is a White House reporter in case you think the media is unbiased https://t.co/2U5AneKTAq
Obligatory:
