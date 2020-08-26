https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/26/journalism-super-objective-wh-reporter-brian-karem-wanted-to-vomit-during-melania-trumps-convention-speech/

We told you earlier about Bette Midler mocking Melania Trump’s accent during her RNC speech last night, but Kathy Griffin took that up a notch:

That kind of super-classy take is not unexpected from somebody like Griffin, but Playboy’s White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem totally agreed:

Makes me want to vomit. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 26, 2020

You can just feel the “objectivity” in this particular journo.

This is a “reporter” talking about Melania Trump.

👇👇👇 https://t.co/BSDVUt6OOP — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 26, 2020

Not to mention Democrat activist.

Very normal for a white house reporter. https://t.co/1gUFmzis9H — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 26, 2020

And some of them wonder why many people laugh so hard when they refer to themselves as “journalists”:

You’re not a journalist.

You’re a punk. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 26, 2020

Is it women that make you want to vomit? Immigrants? Woman immigrants? Just trying to figure out if you’re a sexist, a xenophobe, or both. https://t.co/H0bMK6QMnW — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 26, 2020

They never apply their own rules to themselves.

Another example of why conservatives hate the media. https://t.co/bQgx7IctIJ — Danny Horton (@DannyHortonMO) August 26, 2020

Another objective “reporter” making US “news” the envy of Pravda and Ministries of Truth everywhere. — Clepto1 (@Clepto_1) August 26, 2020

People have zero reason to dislike Flotus but, here we are dealing with scum like this asshat. https://t.co/iBZswCUSQp — Troy✈🔜LA (@TroyE23) August 26, 2020

Thanks for your comment. This will forever remind me that you are not to be trusted as a reporter in anything you say, print or report. This was actual helpful public service. — Mike Batley (@mbatley1) August 26, 2020

You should be banned from the White House Press Corp. Maybe @jonkarl will understand how this makes the WH press look. https://t.co/YIDClD74T7 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 26, 2020

Karem seems to be everything he accuses Trump of:

White house reporter. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

The hate is deep in this man. https://t.co/1J9ZL5xiGL — I Took a trip to Ibrox ❤️✋⚔️🛡️ (@WeKnowHeKnew) August 26, 2020

This guy is a White House reporter in case you think the media is unbiased https://t.co/2U5AneKTAq — The Morning Star (@EastMorningStar) August 26, 2020

Obligatory:

