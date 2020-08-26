https://www.foxnews.com/us/kenosha-violence-juvenile-arrested-in-deadly-shooting-amid-jacob-blake-unrest-illinois-police-say

A juvenile has been arrested in at least one of the two shooting deaths amid the unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wis., Illinois police told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

The shootings unfolded amid protests over Jacob Blake, a Black man shot during an encounter with Kenosha police last Sunday.

Two people were killed and a third was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after the shots rang out near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.

Cellphone video circulated on social media showing a young, White male running down the street with a long gun, as he was chased by demonstrators from behind. He fell to the ground, and someone tried to grab his weapon and came out him with a fly-kick. The individual then opened fire in the middle of the street, and screams could be heard from the frantic crowd.

It was unclear how many people fired in all.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating whether the shooting was connected to a group of armed vigilantes guarding a gas station nearby.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

