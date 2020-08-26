https://hannity.com/media-room/kenosha-manhunt-police-search-for-suspect-after-2-shot-dead-1-wounded-during-jacob-blake-protests/

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who opened-fire during Jacob Blake protests overnight; killing two people and injuring another as civil unrest swept the city.

“Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Two people were killed, and a third was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement,” reports Fox News.

“Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene after nightfall, as crowds seemed to chase a man carrying a rifle down the street, before eventually knocking him to the ground and trying to grab his weapon, Reuters reported. A bloodied man was seen with what appeared to be a serious arm wound. Another video showed a man with a head injury as crowds gathered around him to treat him,” adds Fox.

KENOSHA BURNS: Wisconsin Riots Enter 2nd Night, ‘Massive Fires’ Reported Throughout City posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night following a police shooting over the weekend; with eyewitnesses reporting “massive fires” burning throughout the city. “Officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 Guard members to the city in an effort to prevent the kind of violence and vandalism that occurred in the city on Sunday night,” reports Fox News. Several massive fires in downtown #Kenosha. The city is filled with smoke. Photojournalist Tamott Wolverton shot this video. pic.twitter.com/ekFS89aSdj — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 25, 2020 “The unrest continued overnight, as video appeared to show a car dealership in Kenosha being looted, while others stomped on cars and pulled down street lights. Earlier, a furniture store was looted and set on fire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also reportedly set on fire,” adds Fox. Read the full report here. WISCONSIN BURNING: Kenosha Owner Views Destruction, Says ‘We Didn’t Do Anything to Anybody’ posted by Hannity Staff – 20 hours ago A local business owner in Kenosha, Wisconsin witnessed the damage caused by overnight rioting Tuesday; telling reporters “we didn’t do anything to anybody, why did this happen?” “I got up and came down here. What I see I was not prepared for. I knew it was going to be a disaster, but I didn’t know it would be this bad,” he said. “It’s tough. This is a business that my parents started 40 years ago. 31 years ago they bought this building.” “It’s emotionally hurtful. We didn’t do anything to anybody. Why do we deserve it?” he asked. “We didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?” A small business owner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is in pain after his business was burned down amid rioting in the city.pic.twitter.com/J0HhTErk3r — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 25, 2020 Watch the heartbreaking moment above.

