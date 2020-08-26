https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kenosha-riots-night-3-law-enforcement-takes-aggressive-offense-blm-police-declare-unlawful-assembly-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

Black Lives Matter militants gathered outside the Kenosha County courthouse and threw fireworks and projectiles at law enforcement standing behind a fence barrier.

WATCH:

Protesters have begun to try to push over a fence in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. Sheriff’s deputies in riot gear have emerged from the courthouse. Some are throwing projectiles at the officers. pic.twitter.com/mkRMuUx3TK — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) August 26, 2020

Laser, projectiles, Morten fireworks, shields and frontline defense tactics are being used to provoke response from National Guard:

Wisconsin: #Kenosha county courthouse under siege by #Antifa, #BLM, Associated group, & individuals. Laser, projectiles, Morten fireworks, shields and frontline defense tactics are being used to provoke response from National Guard. pic.twitter.com/dIZ2sY47qK — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 26, 2020

No caption needed:

Armored vehicles moved in and the battle begun:

Battle has officially begun in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/LA3qvSIZEd — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

A standoff between law enforcement and BLM terrorists after police declared the protest an unlawful assembly:

KENOSHA: a stand-off begins in the streets outside the courthouse The assembly had been declared illegal and remaining in place will result in criminal charges pic.twitter.com/UKK1ANiuFl — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Law enforcement took aggressive action and deployed tear gas to disperse the rioters:

BREAKING: law enforcement takes an aggressive offensive on #BLM rioters for the first time in 3 days #KenoshaRiot is underway pic.twitter.com/If82jARXO8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

BLM rioters light fires in the streets using a stolen flat bed:

KENOSHA: #BLM rioters light fires in the streets using a stolen flat bed they took from a construction site pic.twitter.com/aDDC4nOSrc — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

DEVELOPING…

