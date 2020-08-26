https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/08/26/kenosha-shooter-is-arrested-and-charged-with-first-degree-murder/
About The Author
Related Posts
When Those Calling the Shots Break Their Own COVID-19 Rules, They Reveal Something Far Worse Than Mere Hypocrisy
August 6, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Says Asian, Indian And Middle-Eastern Billionaires Are ‘White’
December 21, 2019
How Losing My Son Years Ago Took Away My Fear Of COVID-19
August 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy