Kristi Noem full speech… Posted by Kane | Aug 26, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/superstar-kristi-noem-full-speech/Posted by Kane on August 26, 2020 11:02 pm NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY! [embedded content] 9 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted Bob mcckenzie waaaaaaaaaaaaaay too beautiful to be a politician. Vote Up140Vote Down Reply August 26, 2020 11:24 pm Show biz for uglies doesn’t apply for her but she’s really a great governor. SoDak, you did yourselves proud with this one, enjoy! Vote Up110Vote Down Reply August 26, 2020 11:41 pm Proud Veteran What a way to open up Day 3!Beautiful, smart, and fiercely patriotic.She is great. Vote Up90Vote Down Reply August 26, 2020 11:47 pm Beautiful,smart and rides horsesShe’s mine y’all leave her alone lol Vote Up90Vote Down Reply August 26, 2020 11:35 pm Deplorable Incisor She needs to run in 2024.Her record in South Dakota serves her well. Vote Up80Vote Down Reply August 26, 2020 11:42 pm Clinton would roll over in her grave if someone beat her to her imaginary glass ceiling, which would be alright if anyone was inclined to bury her face up. Vote Up60Vote Down Reply August 27, 2020 12:32 am I hope she runs for President someday. Classy and strong. A truly great woman. Vote Up110Vote Down Reply August 26, 2020 11:47 pm Noem 2024!!!! Vote Up50Vote Down Reply August 27, 2020 1:32 am Hot damn, she fine! Vote Up00Vote Down Reply August 27, 2020 3:02 am Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
9
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest oldest most voted
Bob mcckenzie
waaaaaaaaaaaaaay too beautiful to be a politician.
Vote Up140Vote Down
August 26, 2020 11:24 pm
Show biz for uglies doesn’t apply for her but she’s really a great governor. SoDak, you did yourselves proud with this one, enjoy!
Vote Up110Vote Down
August 26, 2020 11:41 pm
Proud Veteran
What a way to open up Day 3!
Beautiful, smart, and fiercely patriotic.
She is great.
Vote Up90Vote Down
August 26, 2020 11:47 pm
Beautiful,smart and rides horses
She’s mine y’all leave her alone lol
Vote Up90Vote Down
August 26, 2020 11:35 pm
Deplorable Incisor
She needs to run in 2024.
Her record in South Dakota serves her well.
Vote Up80Vote Down
August 26, 2020 11:42 pm
Clinton would roll over in her grave if someone beat her to her imaginary glass ceiling, which would be alright if anyone was inclined to bury her face up.
Vote Up60Vote Down
August 27, 2020 12:32 am
I hope she runs for President someday. Classy and strong. A truly great woman.
Vote Up110Vote Down
August 26, 2020 11:47 pm
Noem 2024!!!!
Vote Up50Vote Down
August 27, 2020 1:32 am
Hot damn, she fine!
Vote Up00Vote Down
August 27, 2020 3:02 am