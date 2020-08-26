https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kristi-noem-portland-seattle-washington/2020/08/26/id/984015

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, told Fox News on Wednesday that “There is no mother in this country that wants to raise her children on the streets of Portland, Seattle, or Washington.”

“I think what’s incredibly important is that mothers get up every single day and look at the life they want for their children and their grandchildren in the future, and it is not found in these Democrat-led cities,” Noem told “America’s Newsroom.”

“We need leadership that will uphold the rule of law, that will make sure they are delivering opportunities for their kids, and that is a very clear choice in this election that we’ll continue to talk about,” she added.

The governor went on to praise first lady Melania Trump for her “powerful” speech, which she said shared “her mother’s heart” during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

“I would encourage everybody to see the clear contrast in what is being put out by both parties and really look at who is best prepared to lead this country,” Noem concluded, “And again, it’s President Trump, because he has already proven himself during these last four years.”

