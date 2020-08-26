https://www.theepochtimes.com/laura-now-forecast-to-be-a-catastrophic-category-4-hurricane_3476162.html

GALVESTON—Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center said in a briefing early Wednesday.

Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts, forecasters said early Wednesday.

“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.

“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones said.

A satellite view of lightning from Hurricane Laura, on Aug. 25, 2020, in this still image from video obtained via social media. (NOAA via Reuters)

Biggest Storm Threat to US Oil Output in 15 Years

The U.S. energy industry on Tuesday has been preparing for the impact of Laura, cutting crude production at a rate approaching the level of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina and halting oil refining at plants along the Texas-Louisiana coast.

Officials in the two states ordered hundreds of thousands of coastal residents to flee inland as Laura strengthened. An about 10-foot storm surge will likely hit the upper Texas coast later this week, said Chris Kerr, a meteorologist at agriculture, energy, and weather data provider DTN.

John Prekosovich (L), and Joel Canales load a portable generator into A customer’s vehicle at a Home Depot store as residents prepare for the possible landfall of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Oil producers on Tuesday had evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day (BPD) of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico’s offshore production, near the 90% outage that Katrina brought 15 years ago.

The storm will make landfall by early Thursday in an area that accounts for more than 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity and 17% of oil production, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Reuters and Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

By Jeff Martin, John Mone, and Stacey Plaisance

