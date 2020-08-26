https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4792301852e24a8c20addb
Scientists at the University of California, San Diego, said that different types of bacteria in the mouth and the vagina could be ‘mutually beneficial’ and ‘colonise’ when they combine after oral sex….
Turkey says it will hold naval drills near northern Cyprus, amid a simmering territorial dispute with Greece. The announcement came as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Ankara’s position in a ca…
Nicola Frost, 32, from Northampton, described how she would need permission to go to the shops and was cut off from her family during her six year relationship with Aaron James Wharton, 31….
Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Noel Clarke revealed how he demanded producers ‘fix’ the lack of diversity on ‘day one’ of shooting a new TV project, thought to be ITV’s Viewpoint….
Passengers will be able to choose whether they want to take the entire journey, or one of the four legs (South East Asia, China, Central Asia, Europe), and they can choose to start in Delhi or London….