Prolific college football coach Lou Holtz delivered a blistering takedown of Democratic nominee Joe Biden during a speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Holtz called Biden, who has been touted by the media as a practicing Catholic, a “Catholic in name only” because of the former vice president’s support for pro-abortion policies. Holtz also delivered an uplifting message of “living out the American story” by accepting personal responsibility and making good choices, such as getting an education and working hard.

“There are people today, like politicians, professors, protesters, and, of course, President Trump’s naysayers in the media who like to blame others for problems. They don’t have pride in our country, and because they no longer ask ‘What can I do for my country?’—only what the country should be doing for them—they don’t have pride in themselves. That’s wrong,” Holtz said.

Holtz then referred back to his time serving in the military, crediting service members with protecting the freedom and opportunity that Americans currently enjoy relative to the rest of the world.

“America remains a land of opportunity no matter what the other side says or believes,” Holtz said.

He went on to reference his statue on the campus of Notre Dame College and its inscription with the words “trust,” “commitment,” and “love.” Holtz said that the words have guided every decision that he has made, including his decision to support President Trump, partly because “when a leader tells you something, you’ve got to be able to count on it.”

“Nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump,” Holtz said. He then ripped into Biden and his vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“The Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They and other politicians are Catholic in name only, and abandon innocent lives,” Holtz said. “President Trump protects those lives. I trust President Trump.”

“President Trump always finds a way to get something done,” Holtz continued, saying that Trump was committed to finding “solutions” rather than “excuses.”

Holtz added that Trump has demonstrated through prison and welfare reform policies, as well as by advocating for school choice, that the president “wants Americans from all walks of life to have the opportunity to succeed and live the American dream.”

“In President Trump, we have a president we can trust, who works hard at making America greater, and who genuinely cares about people,” Holtz said, beginning to wrap up his five-minute speech. “If I apply this test to Joe Biden, I can’t say yes to any of these three questions.”

“I used to ask our athletes at Notre Dame, ‘If you did not show up, who would miss you and why?’ Could you imagine what would [have happened] to us if President Trump had not shown up in 2016 to run for president. I’m so glad he showed up. Thank you for showing up, Mr. President,” Holtz continued.

“I encourage everyone who loves this country, who loves America, to show up in November for President Trump,” Holtz concluded.

