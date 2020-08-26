https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/liberals-outraged-secretary-state-pompeo-spoke-rnc-2020-forget-obama-5-cabinet-members-speak-2016-dnc-convention/

A House Democrat on Tuesday announced that he will be investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s RNC speech.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blasted Secretary Pompeo for his RNC convention speech from Jerusalem, calling it “appalling.”

“Now he’s doing just that thing, and then, of course, really sadly, discoloring our bipartisanship in terms of our support for Israel, which has always been bipartisan, and we always want it to be,” Pelosi said earlier Tuesday.

“The image is something that’s going to say, look at us, we’re here in Israel making a speech to the Republican National Convention, violating our values in terms of the bipartisanship and our support for Israel, violating in many ways what he told his own employees,” she added.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs panel sent a letter to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and asked for documents on Pompeo’s planned remarks.

Democrats were absolutely appalled the Secretary of State Pompeo would address the Republican National Convention!

But, of course, this is just more BS from the Democrats.

In 2016 Barack Obama had FIVE CABINET MEMBERS speak at the DNC Convention!

Via Jim Geraghty.

[auctioneer voice] Do I hear FIVE cabinet members? Yes! Yes, I hear five! Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki, speaking at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.https://t.co/TDs4w3btF6 pic.twitter.com/X1Mi6c3KIa — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 26, 2020

Separately… isn’t a speech from a cabinet secretary just about the least persuasive choice for a political convention? “I know it will shock you, but it turns out I think the guy who gave me this position is doing a terrific job and deserves four more years.” — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 26, 2020

But Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo didn’t invent this; last night Pompeo just did it with a more dramatic backdrop than past cabinet secretaries. pic.twitter.com/ve5xdoqBSD — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 26, 2020

Democrats are just worried that Jewish voters may figure out that the DNC is increasingly hostile to Jews.

