Kenosha police scanner audio indicates Kenosha, Wisconsin, officers opened fire on Jacob Blake less than five minutes after a woman called police — but knew that a warrant had been issued for Blake’s arrest.

“According to the audio obtained by Madison365, someone called police to report that Blake was at her home and wasn’t supposed to be, and that he had taken her keys and was refusing to give them back. A dispatcher relayed this message to patrol officers at about 5:11 pm Sunday,” Madison365 reported.

“About 30 seconds later, she let patrol officers know that there was ‘an alert at this address for a 99 for this subject,’ apparently to indicate that a warrant had been issued for Blake’s arrest. Court records indicate a warrant was issued on three charges — two misdemeanors and one G-class felony — on July 7. Court records indicate no previous criminal charges in the state of Wisconsin.”

In the eight-minute audio, the police dispatchers says of the caller: “She became uncooperative, She said that he left and then she hung up.”

Just five minutes after the initial call, an officer can be heard reporting shots fired, and the dispatcher acknowledged the report. Additional officers were then dispatched to the scene, with another officer asking responding officers to verify that the officers initially on the scene were ok. About 40 seconds after the report that shots had been fired, an officer on the scene requests “rescue ASAP,” presumably for Blake. About two minutes after the shots fired call, another officer reported that all officers on the scene are ok.

The audio indicates that police knew there was an arrest warrant out for Blake. But media reports have not said that. For instance, the BBC reported on Tuesday that: “Court records show there was an active arrest warrant against Mr Blake, related to charges of sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct. But it is unclear if police were aware of this at the time of his shooting.”

Blake’s father said Monday his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

A graphic video posted on social media shows Blake walking around the front of an SUV and getting into the driver’s side when police opened fire.

But another video, taken from a different angle, appears to show Blake “was involved in a brawl with several Kenosha cops moments before the shooting,” the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. “In the latest video, Blake is seen wrestling with at least two Kenosha police officers.”

Blake then manages to break free from the mayhem and begins to walk from the passenger’s side of his SUV to the driver’s side. As he opens the driver’s side door, gunshots ring out. The video ends there.

