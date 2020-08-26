https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/live-the-kenosha-protests-turn-fatal

Steven gives a recap of Nick Sandmann’s RNC appearance and CNN’s ensuing meltdown. He then examines recent shootings at the Kenosha protests, George Floyd’s latest autopsy report, and the new #BlackLivesMatter trend of bullying outdoor diners. Finally, Manny joins the program to discuss the Cube of Saturn.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

