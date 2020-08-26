http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FeFAP_6ywj8/

The Republican National Convention continues on Wednesday, and Vice President Mike Pence is tonight’s headliner. Other speakers will include: Second Lady Karen Pence; Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA); South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Lee Zeldin (R-NY); Ric Grenell; Kellyanne Conway; Congressional candidates Madison Cawthorn (NC) and Burgess Owens (UT).

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Heroes.”

All times Eastern.

9:05 PM: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks about why she decided to get a mastectomy and how Trump called to check on her after he operation. She said she had only met Trump on a few occasions but she knows him well now.

“The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you. I see it every day,” she says. She says she has heard Trump say the hardest part of his jobs is writing letters to the loved ones of fallen soldiers.

McEnany where says Trump will fight for an America where “God is cherished” and “not taken out of our schools, removed from our Pledge, and erased from our history.”

8:58 PM: Next up is Tera Myers to talk about education freedom and her child with Down’s Syndrome. She says she is thankful Trump values the life of the unborn. She says Trump did not dismiss her son and showed him he valued him and gave him an equal seat at the table. She thanks Trump for their work on education freedom.

Mansfield’s Tera Myers speaking now at the #RNC about education issues. pic.twitter.com/OiSISJVXQm — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) August 27, 2020

8:52 PM: Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg says Trump only cares about what is “right for America” when making foreign policy decisions.

“When President Donald Trump took office, decades of failed foreign policy had crippled us. He faced wars without end in sight, creation of failed states like Libya and Syria, a past that allowed a terrorist caliphate to grow, and leadership in Washington that allowed our military to atrophy while we spent trillions of dollars abroad instead of investing at home,” Kellogg says. “President Trump has reversed the decline of our military and restructured our national security strategy. With historic investment and vision, our military is now better equipped, better resourced and better manned than any military in the world.”

Kellogg also says Trump “demolished the terrorist ISIS caliphate in the Middle East and eliminated its leader, al-Baghdadi, one of the world’s most brutal murderers” while taking “decisive action against Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasim Soleimani—a man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American servicemen in Iraq.”

He also says Trump is no hawk, wisely wielding the sword when required and believing in seeking peace instead of perpetual conflict. He then praises Trump’s peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He says this week, Afghan officials will start peace negotiations with the Taliban to end America’s longest war.

8:49 PM: Rep. Crenshaw says America has a long history of “duty” and “our enemies fear us because Americans fight for good, and we know it gives us strength. And when our heroes are trusted and equipped, then freedom prevails.”

He talks about the defeat of ISIS and the cowering of Iran being the result of America believing in heroes and her might.

“America is a fabric woven from the threads of history’s best stories, best attributes, and greatest ideas. The American spirit reflects the oldest and most important virtues: self-sacrifice, courage, tolerance, love of country, grace, and passion for human achievement,” Crenshaw says. “We can decide right now that American greatness will not be rejected nor squandered. As the American founding was grounded in individual liberty, so will be our future.”

8:43 PM: Sen. Blackburn says America is a nation of heroes and, in times of difficulties we’re reminded that they are all around us. She says she wants to talk about another type of hero, the types Democrats don’t want to recognize because they don’t fit into their narratives–law enforcement officers.

“Leftists try to turn them into villains. They try to ‘cancel’ them. But I’m here to tell you that these heroes can’t be cancelled.

Tennessee is full of them—after all, we’re the volunteer state,” she says before saying her dad served in the Army in WWII.

“I’m reminded of him whenever I see compassion and selflessness in others,” she says. “When I see law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe, in spite of the hatred thrown at them. When I see the heroes who volunteer to serve our country, putting their lives on the line for our freedom.”

She says the common thread between them is that they don’t believe the country owes them anything; they believe they owe their country.

“As hard as Democrats try, they can’t cancel our heroes. They can’t contest their bravery, and they can’t dismiss the powerful sense of service that lives deep in their souls,” she says. “So they try to defund them —our military, our police, even ICE — to take away their tools to keep us safe.”

Blackburn says Biden and Harris and their “radical allies try to destroy these heroes, because if there are no heroes to inspire us—government can control us.”

“They close our churches, but keep the liquor stores and abortion clinics open. They say we can’t gather in groups at church, but encourage protests, riots, and looting in the streets,” she says before adding that if Democrats had their way, “they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything.”

“That sounds a lot like Communist China to me —maybe that’s why Joe Biden is so soft on them,” she says, adding that Pelosi has said China has preferred Biden.

8:41 PM: Scott Dane, a logger and trucker from Minnesota, says he represents a way of life and logging has been been part of the great American story from the beginning. He says the last time Joe Biden was in office, “Minnesota lost over half of its mills, thousands of jobs, and experienced nearly a decade of decline. The administration just didn’t seem to care. In 47 years in Washington, Joe Biden hasn’t done anything for the timber industry.”

He says under Trump, “we’ve seen a new recognition of the value of forest management in reducing wildfires. And we’ve seen new support for our way of life—where a strong back and a strong work ethic can build a strong middle class.”

“We want to build families where we’re raised and stand by communities that have stood by us,” he says. “We want that way of life available for the next generation and we want our forests there too.”

8:31 PM: Night three opens with a prayer from Rabbi Aryeh Spero, president of the Conference of Jewish Affairs. After the pledge of allegiance, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem say she is here tonight because America is an exceptional nation founded on equality, freedom, and opportunity. She says our founding principles are under attack and this election is between a man who believes in these ideals and someone who doesn’t and hasn’t built anything. After citing James Madison extensively, she says Americans will not be a subclass of experts. Noem rips the violence of the mobs and says the people who can’t afford to flee are left to fend for themselves.

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t, Good, hard-working Americans are left to fend for themselves,” she says. “The Republican Party’s commitment to individual rights and self-government is as necessary today as it was in 1860 when we won our first presidential election.”

Gov. Kristi Noem R-SD is the lead off speaker from the Washington auditorium where the GOP convention speeches are taking place. Vice President Mike Pence will highlight tonight with a speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/HNi03QRF2U — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 27, 2020

8:05 PM: “Land of Heroes” night to begin soon.

Join us tonight. Dream heroic dreams. Celebrate America.#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/Mpcu3yJth7 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 27, 2020

America is the Land of HEROES! Looking forward to Night 3 of #RNC2020 where we will honor the incredible men and women serving our Nation at every level! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 26, 2020

Here’s the setup for @VP Pence speech at Fort McHenry. There are about 130 spaced chairs. Unclear if masks will be required or if attendees will be tested but those near him usually are. GOP officials say they’re taking “all appropriate precautions” for live audiences this week. pic.twitter.com/qrLFsbHgYS — Monica Alba (@albamonica) August 26, 2020

A lot of different issues on the docket for this protest. Cars are supposed to head for Fort McHenry around 5:30. Also stopping at Douglas Homes and a post office. pic.twitter.com/7nNirTkhcv — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) August 26, 2020

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

