https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/26/looting-breaks-out-in-minneapolis-after-black-homicide-suspect-shoots-himself-as-police-approach/

Is it a police-involved shooting if the suspect shoots himself in the head? Here’s what we know so far, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Police say a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon homicide fatally shot himself in downtown Minneapolis as officers closed in. The suspect, who was wanted in the slaying of a man in a downtown parking garage, was on foot on Nicollet Mall between 8th and 9th street at 6 p.m. when police pulled up and he shot himself in the head, according to spokesman John Elder. “There is no question that this was a suicide and we will be releasing the video to answer any question of that,” Elder said. Several bystanders were present at the time of the shooting, he said. … News of the death drew a large crowd of people. Tensions were rising, including the smashing of windows downtown. Metro Transit was ending light-rail service at U.S. Bank Stadium.

So, yeah, looting started.

One dead after altercation in parking ramp across from Harbor Lights shelter. Police searching for suspect. Second homicide of the day, 52nd this year. Story to come. pic.twitter.com/jhrh5vjXiR — Abby Simons (@AJillSimons) August 26, 2020

Here’s what we know about what happened for those catching up: Suspect in fatal Minneapolis parking ramp shooting kills himself as officers close in. https://t.co/ZbxlPka4Vq — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) August 27, 2020

The suicide was caught on surveillance video (graphic content):

WARNING: Here is the video. I have edited this but it’s graphic. pic.twitter.com/bVqhbN7yMd — Abby Simons (@AJillSimons) August 27, 2020

Looting and violence has erupted in Minneapolis after a man shot himself as police approached him. How is this the fault of the police? pic.twitter.com/hkvYlMIIqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Nordstrom windows busted out. pic.twitter.com/qV02HXigZc — Abby Simons (@AJillSimons) August 27, 2020

I thought the Dem convention was over last week? 🤭🤭🤭 — Libra 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@KimonoGurl) August 27, 2020

At least some of the masks are stopping COVID in its tracks. — falcon – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) August 27, 2020

The same narrative over and over. There is no point or solution. — Anne (@healthyone99) August 27, 2020

Round 2 — telldatruthnshamedadevil (@MichieMonique) August 27, 2020

Huh. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m starting to think none of this has anything to do with police brutality… — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) August 27, 2020

It’s not the point

CHAOS is the point

That is all — Humungus (@Humungus2020) August 27, 2020

When people keep making you into the victim, you use it as a shield to absolve you of any responsibility. — Fudge Lightyear (@fudgelightyear) August 27, 2020

Don’t miss an opportunity to loot. — 2+2=5 (@tsooname) August 27, 2020

Bread run — Bunker Spreckels (@atlantic1776) August 27, 2020

Insane.

* * *

Update:

Good news — things have calmed down:

UPDATE: The scene in downtown Minneapolis has quieted after smashed windows, protests and looting. At issue: Minneapolis police say a man suspected in an afternoon homicide fatally shot himself hours later on Nicollet Mall as officers closed in. https://t.co/3WHKfpuk4d — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) August 27, 2020

I live on Nicollet, and it is NOT quieting down. People are streaming in. — Sare Says No (@SareSaysNo) August 27, 2020

Wrong. Go to 12th and Nicollet. — action jackson (@mplsnielsen) August 27, 2020

Really?! Well an “officer down” call just came over scanner so, GUESS NOT!! — Nicole Bailey (@Nicole_Bailey_1) August 27, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

