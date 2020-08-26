https://www.theblaze.com/news/louisville-police-report-breonna-taylor-warrant

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department released a report this week providing more details about Breonna Taylor’s alleged connections to drug trafficking that led police to obtain and execute a no-knock search warrant at her home in March, the Courier Journal reported.

Taylor was shot eight times and killed by police who broke into her home in the middle of the night on March 13. Police shot back after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at them when they entered the apartment. No drugs or money were found at the apartment.

What’s in the report?

Recorded calls about bail money. During a call from jail on March 12, Jamarcus Glover (the main target in the drug probe) called a friend and told her that Taylor was keeping $8,000 of his money and that she had been “handling all of my money.” Glover and Taylor had dated a couple of years prior.

In January, in another call from jail, Glover called Taylor to ask her to arrange for obtaining bail money from a mutual associate.

Taylor posted bail for Glover twice in 2017, and there were 27 calls from Glover to Taylor while he was in jail at various points from January 2016 through January 2020.

Glover and Taylor seen leaving alleged drug house together. Police reportedly observed Taylor and Glover visiting a known drug house together on Feb. 13.

According to the report, in a call from jail the the same day Taylor was killed, Glover expressed confusion to an associate named Adrian Walker about why the police searched Taylor’s apartment when their only connection was the bail money, and Walker responded that it was probably because of the photos of them going to the drug house.

The mayor criticizes the report

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer criticized the Courier Journal’s publication of the information from LMPD’s report as “reckless” in a statement:

Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy. Period. Justice, peace and healing are what is needed for her, for her family and for our community. Today a news story was released that includes information related to the Breonna Taylor case, despite the fact that the Attorney General and FBI have insisted that the investigation remain confidential for the integrity of the judicial process as a whole. In addition, attorneys for Breonna’s family, the county attorney, and the civil attorneys for the officers are under a protective order that does not permit them to disclose evidence in this case. It is deeply reckless for this information, which presents only a small fraction of the entire investigation, to be shared with the media while the criminal process remains ongoing. It would be unjust to draw conclusions about this case before the investigation is complete and the full truth comes out. And, efforts to sway opinion and impact the investigation by releasing select information are wrong and divisive, at a time when our city needs unity more than ever before.

