https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/markmccloskey-selfdefense-race-rnc/2020/08/26/id/984034

The media has painted the St. Louis couple who are facing charges for felonious use of weapons as a case of race, according to Mark McCloskey on Newsmax TV, distracting from the real case of self defense and Second Amendment rights.

“Every article starts with ‘white St. Louis attorneys,'” McCloskey told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.,” calling out the race-baiting of media coverage and political attacks. “We get hundreds of letters of support. No calls of support, no letter of support, ever mentions race at all – our race, the race of anybody else.

“But all of the hate mail, all of the derogatory articles start and end with race. And to make this a racial issue as opposed to a self-defense issue could not be further from the truth.”

Patricia McCloskey said their speech this week at the Republican National Convention – along with the Democrat-siding, anti-gun media vitriol – has led to “more death threats,” at an even greater rate then they had before.

“They are just making things up about us – ‘other reasons to hate the McCloskeys’ – and the papers are full of it,” she said.

Mark McCloskey detailed to host Sean Spicer how the dangerous situation at their home was defused, despite the protesters brandishing weapons, too. He hailed it as an example of why the Second Amendment works for public safety in America.

“I leaned over to Penny and I said, ‘Look, if he comes any closer, I’m gonna have to kill that guy,’ and she says, ‘you’re not killing anybody today,'” he told Spicer. “And we didn’t, of course. Nobody got hurt, and the Second Amendment stood up to itself, everybody respected the presence of firearms. Nobody got hurt, nothing got burned, nothing even got spray painted.

“And that’s kind of the purpose of it.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

