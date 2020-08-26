https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/marxist-new-york-city-mayor-deblasio-says-restaurants-may-open-indoor-dining-next-year-sometime-video/
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced this week indoor dining will be opening — sometime next year.
This one clown is destroying New York City.
That’s what you get when you vote in a Marxist.
Of course, there is nothing scientific about his plan.
But it will ruin New York City forever.
And don’t you dare ask the rest of the country for a bailout!
Via Varney and Co.:[embedded content]