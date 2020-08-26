https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/marxist-new-york-city-mayor-deblasio-says-restaurants-may-open-indoor-dining-next-year-sometime-video/

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced this week indoor dining will be opening — sometime next year.

This one clown is destroying New York City.

That’s what you get when you vote in a Marxist.

Of course, there is nothing scientific about his plan.

But it will ruin New York City forever.

And don’t you dare ask the rest of the country for a bailout!

Via Varney and Co.:

[embedded content]