https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-marxist-shot-in-head-in-kenosha-raw-developing/

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Editor’s Note — If you can’t see these videos, scroll down to the twitter timeline at the bottom of the story. All videos should be visible there.

Kenosha is a war zone. Additional shots fired. Witnesses report two more victims. Reports of officer down.

It appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down. Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their “next car dealership”

Police scanner is now saying multiple deaths.

It appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their “next car dealership” — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Carnage in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/IcfHqDmQFg — 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓭 𝓗𝓾𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓮 #JusticeForCannon (@CommiesLmao) August 26, 2020

Graphic warning for bottom clip…

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him.

‘People and guns laying everywhere’…

YOUTUBE BLURRED OUT A BUNCH OF STREAMERS BECAUSE THERE ARE bloody people laying everywhere pic.twitter.com/WyQtgyWr47 — 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓭 𝓗𝓾𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓮 #JusticeForCannon (@CommiesLmao) August 26, 2020

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Antifa BLM Marxist shot in the head by someone protecting Kenosha business.

The identity of the shooter is not clear at this point.

Just uploaded in the past 20 minutes…

Shot in the head while looting a car shop…

A man was shot in the head while looting a Kenosha car shop. pic.twitter.com/Qvl3zgMpVH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Yeah thats him. Fuck around and find out, shortpants. pic.twitter.com/D1io4KmDEX — 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓭 𝓗𝓾𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓮 #JusticeForCannon (@CommiesLmao) August 26, 2020

Unfolded LIVE on Facebook

[embedded content]

Fires are now being lit here in #Kenosha in front of a local automobile tune up shop pic.twitter.com/u9Oypv2Nv8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Arsonists have set a car on fire at the car dealer where the rioter was shot in the head The rioters were about to torch the property in retaliation but police showed up in time to stop them #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/qwPCBUr9wq — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Militia guarding a business…

Militia guarding a business in Kenosha. It’s happening!!!!pic.twitter.com/bcXzviDDBk — Rosie’s Intern Managed Account (@DarnelSugarfoo) August 26, 2020

Business owners on rooftops with laser pointed rifles are being attacked by rioters with stones…

Local businesses owners on rooftops armed with laser pointed rifles are being attacked by rioters with stones Not an even match, but then again what kind of rioter uses logic anyway these days?#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/9upSzYctWr — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

NOT TODAY ANTIFA: Citizens of #Kenosha are fighting back and trying to stop criminal arson pic.twitter.com/eVpsc8yAog — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Rioters are getting mopped up quickly by Sheriffs in #Kenosha Rioters are throwing explosive projectiles at vehicles pic.twitter.com/4RidZ02n69 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Tweets by Julio_Rosas11

Tweets by livesmattershow

Tweets by CommiesLmao

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

