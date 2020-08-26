https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-marxist-shot-in-head-in-kenosha-raw-developing/
Kenosha is a war zone. Additional shots fired. Witnesses report two more victims. Reports of officer down.
It appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down. Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their “next car dealership”
Police scanner is now saying multiple deaths.
Carnage in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/IcfHqDmQFg
Graphic warning for bottom clip…
🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc
‘People and guns laying everywhere’…
YOUTUBE BLURRED OUT A BUNCH OF STREAMERS BECAUSE THERE ARE bloody people laying everywhere pic.twitter.com/WyQtgyWr47
BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3
Antifa BLM Marxist shot in the head by someone protecting Kenosha business.
The identity of the shooter is not clear at this point.
Just uploaded in the past 20 minutes…
Shot in the head while looting a car shop…
A man was shot in the head while looting a Kenosha car shop. pic.twitter.com/Qvl3zgMpVH
Yeah thats him.
Fuck around and find out, shortpants. pic.twitter.com/D1io4KmDEX
Unfolded LIVE on Facebook
Shit getting real spicy folks 🌶🌶 #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/gRp0mACu8j
Fires are now being lit here in #Kenosha in front of a local automobile tune up shop pic.twitter.com/u9Oypv2Nv8
Arsonists have set a car on fire at the car dealer where the rioter was shot in the head
The rioters were about to torch the property in retaliation but police showed up in time to stop them #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/qwPCBUr9wq
Militia guarding a business…
Militia guarding a business in Kenosha.
It’s happening!!!!pic.twitter.com/bcXzviDDBk
Business owners on rooftops with laser pointed rifles are being attacked by rioters with stones…
Local businesses owners on rooftops armed with laser pointed rifles are being attacked by rioters with stones
Not an even match, but then again what kind of rioter uses logic anyway these days?#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/9upSzYctWr
NOT TODAY ANTIFA: Citizens of #Kenosha are fighting back and trying to stop criminal arson pic.twitter.com/eVpsc8yAog
Rioters are getting mopped up quickly by Sheriffs in #Kenosha
Rioters are throwing explosive projectiles at vehicles pic.twitter.com/4RidZ02n69
