https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxists-cite-post-traumatic-slave-syndrome-to-justify-anti-white-violence/
About The Author
Related Posts
By sea, rail or by air, Brits scramble to get out of France…
August 14, 2020
Reaction on twitter…
August 10, 2020
This is pretty intense…
August 25, 2020
Damn straight, Nigel Farage…
August 22, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy